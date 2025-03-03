Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 27,306 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,306 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 2.0 %

T opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.