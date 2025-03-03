Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLRX. Citigroup lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $38.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

PLRX traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $1.48. 14,868,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,626. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $178,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,449.60. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,628 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.