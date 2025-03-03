Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 35465893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Down 6.8 %

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.