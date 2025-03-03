Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 35465893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG
Plug Power Trading Down 6.8 %
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Plug Power
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.