PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.46. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

