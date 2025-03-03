Polaris (NYSE:PII) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.60 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 2017356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Get Polaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2,431.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,309.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.