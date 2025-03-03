PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Short Interest Up 58.0% in February

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 31st total of 411,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Down 4.4 %

PRAA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. 332,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $788.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

