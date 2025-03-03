Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $130.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $638.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.63. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

