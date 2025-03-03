Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

LON PHP traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 92.10 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,170. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -143.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.99. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.34).

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Analysts expect that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

In related news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,228.62). Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

