Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.
Primary Health Properties Price Performance
LON PHP traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 92.10 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,170. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -143.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.99. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.34).
Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Analysts expect that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.
