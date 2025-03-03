Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

OTCMKTS PHPRF remained flat at C$1.19 during trading on Monday. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

