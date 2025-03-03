PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Buys 1,017 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De purchased 1,017 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.29 per share, with a total value of $198,609.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,266,739.77. The trade was a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $785,797.12.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,970 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $388,700.70.

On Monday, February 10th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,337 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.92, for a total value of $272,641.04.

On Friday, February 7th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,615 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $326,472.25.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 503 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.18, for a total value of $108,235.54.

On Monday, February 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $99,852.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $724,416.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,831 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $391,266.39.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total value of $496,934.33.

On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $707,808.40.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $195.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $336.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $243.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

