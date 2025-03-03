Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 876,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $52.63.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

