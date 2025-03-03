Private Capital Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day moving average is $156.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

