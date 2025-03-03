Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 126.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

SCHF stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

