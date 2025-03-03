Private Trust Co. NA Has $337,000 Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMEE stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

