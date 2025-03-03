Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $326.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

