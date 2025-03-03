Private Trust Co. NA Sells 340 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $114.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.