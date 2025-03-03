Private Trust Co. NA Sells 568 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after buying an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $66.57 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.