Private Trust Co. NA Sells 897 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after buying an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

