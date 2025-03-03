Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 354,780 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2,430.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,780 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 147,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 179.7% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 88,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 57,152 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

