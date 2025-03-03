Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $234.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.06 and a 200 day moving average of $335.22. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.12 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

