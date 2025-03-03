Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 256,049 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 256,049 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 141,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 4.11. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

