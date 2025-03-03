Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $10.46 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9,466.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,671 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

