Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $8.45 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VDE stock opened at $126.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.