Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $8.93 Million Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NewMarket by 5.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 2,493.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $570.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.48. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

