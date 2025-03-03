Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after buying an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,692,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 12,251.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Jabil by 406.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $154.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

