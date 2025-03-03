Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 82,251 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 6,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Westlake from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $112.39 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.