Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $10.49 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cable One by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.20.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $260.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.90 and its 200-day moving average is $349.37. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.08 and a 12-month high of $475.00.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.