Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $11.05 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

