Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $8.72 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 462.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $271.40 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.