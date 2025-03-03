Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – March 3rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Ford Motor, Exxon Mobil, and AbbVie are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders as dividends. These stocks often come from well-established, financially stable companies, providing investors with both a potential income stream and long-term capital appreciation opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,010,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,284,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.46. 128,035,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,523,843. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 115,453,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,965,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,021,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,914,802. The company has a market capitalization of $464.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $104.03 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $211.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.91. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $212.30.

