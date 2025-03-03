Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – March 3rd

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and CF Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the available supply of fertilizers that are stored for later use in agricultural practices. They represent the inventory levels that farmers and suppliers maintain to ensure timely access to nutrients essential for crop production and soil improvement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.42. 682,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,588. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,005,623. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. CSX has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $38.61.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE CF traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,251. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.

