Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – February 28th

AltC Acquisition, TeraWulf, Interactive Strength, Rigetti Computing, and Applied Digital are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, usually valued between $300 million and $2 billion, though these thresholds can vary by market index. They often exhibit higher growth potential and increased volatility compared to larger companies, reflecting the greater risks and opportunities associated with their smaller scale. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,631,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,498,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,536,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

TRNR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 175,111,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,772,697. Interactive Strength has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2,428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 49,168,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,262,281. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 37,360,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,434,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 4.78. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

