ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $23.04. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 2,191,503 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 10.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.