Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 751,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prosus Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,470. Prosus has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

