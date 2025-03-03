Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $40.81. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 324,922 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.