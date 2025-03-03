Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading 36.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 36.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. 318,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 91,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Providence Gold Mines Company Profile
Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.
