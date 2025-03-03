Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 110,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,727. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Prudential has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

