Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
NYSE PUK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,727. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Prudential has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $21.27.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
