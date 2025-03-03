QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,037 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,446,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

