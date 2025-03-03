QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $365.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

