QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $250.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.68 and a one year high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

