QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 178,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,023,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.80 to $30.90 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Danske upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

