QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CPT opened at $123.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $92.99 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

