QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 309,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 592,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 281,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 89,724 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 382,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of HTH opened at $31.96 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

