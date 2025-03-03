QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Trading Down 0.2 %

KBH opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

