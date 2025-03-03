Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 2,695,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,400,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum Computing Stock Down 10.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $744.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,509,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

