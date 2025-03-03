QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $6.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $607,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,092,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,204.80. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 29,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $151,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,057.50. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 615,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,157 in the last 90 days. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

