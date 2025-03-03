Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%.
Quartix Technologies Stock Performance
Quartix Technologies stock opened at GBX 172.90 ($2.18) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.67 million, a PE ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Quartix Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 208 ($2.62).
About Quartix Technologies
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.
