Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Cuts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in XPO were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in XPO by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in XPO by 51.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of XPO opened at $122.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

