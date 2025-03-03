Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $1.17 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $81.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

