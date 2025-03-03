Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.